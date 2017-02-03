Winter Trip

I had a trip planned to my "rural" property to test my snow plow. The trip had been delayed to the point I was worried about getting my fat, busted, butt to my property. I bought an old, cheap snowmobile, fixed it up and headed for the hills (did I mention I've never ridden a snowmobile?). I got the snowmobile unloaded and promptly dove into a snowbank. I got things figured out (like a jet ski, lots of leaning) and headed up the hill. By the time I got my stuff packed up, to my 25 year old motorhome, it was late and I was beat. I was grateful the batteries were charged and the furnace worked.

My property is high enough to be in clouds and on occasion it can lead to some interesting ice crystal formation.

I fired up "Jebota" but I'd waited too long and the snow was too deep.

The weather turned nice so I hung around and played in the snow for a day or two.

I heard the snow was coming again so I loaded up my stuff and headed out. I took a couple of loads out with the snowmobile but the last one I took myself as the snowmobile was staying.

I pulled the sled to the corner of my property, jumped on and slid down to my car. I ended up in the same snowbank, I originally dove the snowmobile in, laughing hysterically... I'm glad no one saw it...