Native Lives Matter: Police Killing Native Americans at Astounding Rate

If race is going to be what we measure we'd better measure the right one.
BUTT
Could it be the solution will be found in uniting and not dividing? Maybe we should be looking at all the things, that people who get killed by police, have in common.
If race is going to be what we measure we'd better measure the right one.
BUTT
Could it be the solution will be found in uniting and not dividing? Maybe we should be looking at all the things, that people who get killed by police, have in common.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment