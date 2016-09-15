"Get Smarter Here"; What Have You Learned?

I was contemplating life on the Vine a while back, pondering the motto, "get smarter here". Believe it or not I've learned here.

My writing has improved (no, really it has). I've learned lot's of little facts that reaffirmed my opinions on life, some that changed my opinions a little.

The biggest "WHOA....." moment came while discussing the the Constitution. Any law or statute enacted, is "constitutional", until someone complains and takes it to the Supreme Court, who, then decides whether or not it's constitutional.

At first it kinda scared me but after I thought about it, the only thing to fear, is if the government enacts laws without the people's consent. As long as laws are legislated by the people's representatives (assuming the legislators aren't bought) the Constitution will be defined properly by "we the people". If, government or corporations, get laws enacted that don't come from US, they set the precedent. "We the people" have to set the precedents.

If we allow laws to be enacted that don't come from US, we will see more abuses, like those described by the DOJ in it's report on Ferguson.

As long as, we the people make the precedents, we move the principles of the Constitution towards the people.

"We the people" do have a right to define the Constitution and we have the means to enforce those opinions (for now).

Ah....I'm on my soapbox again, aren't I?

Enough about me, what have you learned, here?