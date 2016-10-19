Newsvine

GS "very sad" hermit

About Reasonable? #@&^!^@ REASONABLE???? Articles: 57 Seeds: 56 Comments: 14260 Since: Aug 2011

What You Need to Know!

Current Status: Published (4)
By GS "very sad" hermit
Wed Oct 19, 2016 8:42 AM
Discuss:

How the hell, do you know what I need to know, you arrogant #$%&???

Damn that pisses me off! Some "journalist" with an obvious agenda has the nerve to tell US what we need to know!

I've started to see that format in articles more frequently and I wonder if others are as annoyed as I? How does one ever get the idea they have a right to tell others what they need to think?

I can be pretty stubborn and occasionally snarky

BUTT

If I ever get so involved in a debate that I would  presume to tell someone what they need to think...Please slap me on the back of the head and refer me back to this article😝

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor