I've Strangers in My Bed

For over twenty years I've been wanting to take the country back. I came to the conclusion, that someone took the country, watching people's civil rights evaporate over the years.

First it was authoritative police (who we gave more authority after 9/11) and more laws, fines and warrants. Justice became a big business. Incarceration rates skyrocketed in the 80's and it went on for 20 years. Local, state and federal governments were (are) making a lot of money and gaining power. Each political party would push boundaries and increase government power.

Any of you who know me, know I'm not well educated but I can read the Constitution (it uses small words) and I noticed inconsistencies. When you start researching, the courts have made decisions and interpreted laws, that explain these "inconsistencies". The Constitution gives the courts the right to do that.

BUTT

That doesn't mean "we the people" can't have opinions. We have to accept the government's decisions and any consequences for not following the rules but we don't have to like or settle for it.

It seems to me the government is taking "we the people" out of the picture. The Constitution has a system of checks and balances that uses "we the people". We can't let the government remove "we the people" from our roles in those checks and balances. I think what bothers me is the way people tell US, we don't have a right to interpret the Constitution.

My opinions on this have not been very well received here (I didn't know "take back the country", was code). People would label me "anti-government"or accuse me of supporting "domestic terrorists". Those of you who know me know I don't like authority, if you ask me to do something, I'll do my best to be helpful but if you tell me....well it all falls apart pretty sudden. This does this not mean I would ever resort to or condone violence against legal authority. I know authority is necessary to successful, human, society but absolute power corrupts absolutely, there's got to be a balance.

Now the point of all this is, it seems there's more of you who're willing to object to the government's authority...now.

That's cool, I'll almost always welcome the company...unless you can't apply your principles to everyone. If you're going to give your political party, your race, your religion, your sex, a "pass", don't count on me having your back. If your going to use rhetoric to misrepresent and inflame, don't count on me having your back (in fact on that one, you may find me snarkily annoying).

Some of you may think I'm being too anal about this, perhaps I am, there's a reason. The Constitution can control the government but only if "we the people" are united in purpose. I've never hid or changed my agenda, power to the people!