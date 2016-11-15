Well it's been about a week since most of America got a "uge" surprise. I think Trump is a authoritarian, who has little respect of the Constitution. For me (and my nutty political symbionts) an authoritarian who doesn't respect the Constitution is about the scariest president imaginable. That puts a lot of US in the same boat.

So what do we do now? Blame the other side? Stick our heads in the sand? Give up? Believe Trump will be a benevolent master? Or...

"In questions of power, then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the Constitution." Thomas Jefferson.

A smart man told me, "when you're getting your butt kicked, go back to basics. Those who know me, can only imagine the stupid shi...stuff I could get into, I'm still here alive and kicking (albeit not kicking as well as I used to) because when I got my butt kicked, I went back to basics.

Have you read the Constitution? Do parts of it make you scratch your head wonder how the government's actions don't always reflect the words of the Constitution? If you asked why, were you told, " never mind" the courts define that? Does that seem logical when the first three words of the Constitution are "We the people"?

We do have a right to interpret the Constitution and we can chain down our public officials.