Hey, Republicans! 2

Hi, Guys...

We don't talk much, I'm your third cousin, from the "Crazy Uncle Ron" side.

About a year ago I talked to you about Trump. I told you I understood your anger at political correctness and the stereotyping of races. I certainty understand about anti-establishment (after all Ron Paul's been a leader there). I tried to get y'all to look at Rand one more time before you decided on Trump. I'm very sorry the left was so intolerant and nasty to you guys, as it seemed to drive the media (which Trump played like a master), I tried to warn them about their rhetoric but they deplorably doubled down.

So what happens now? As American I'll probably have to accept a Pres. Trump. I can do that, I've never had a president, I voted for, get elected and I've had to be embarrassed about being an American before. I will even try to give Trump a chance and wish him luck in his endeavors to "make America great again"

BUTT

I will not change my opinions on the Constitution. I will not change my opinions on justice for all. I will not change my opinions on diversity. I will not change my opinions on government over reach. I will not change my opinion of using the Constitution to chain down government.

All I ask of you is that you remain loyal to your principles and if you find Trump, to be not what you expect, "chain him down"