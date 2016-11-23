Au Revoir Mr. Rat.

Look at the cheeks and the fluffy tail.

This summer I've been at war. A fluffy tailed pack rat moved into my barn. I'm not fond of killing pests, I figure everything has a purpose (even if the purpose eludes me). The chipmunks and squirrels are not much bother and they're pretty cute. The deer mice are cute, too but get into everything and poop and pee on it all. I've found a balsam fir oil product that keeps rodents out of vehicles and enclosed areas but it didn't work on the pack rat in the barn. I tried to chase it off a couple of times, running around yelling and screaming (tripping and falling and yelling some more) but it'd always come back.

Pack rats take twigs, brush and anything shiny and try to build a large den. Their urine has a compound similar to cement, so their dens can get pretty elaborate. They like abandoned buildings.

When Mr. Rat started stealing my electrical terminals and wire, I got annoyed. When he stole my tomato plants, it got real.

I've got a number of lethal tools able to dispatch Mr. Rat. Sticks, shovels, rakes, machetes...all effective but strenuous. I've got a semi-auto .22, with a new red dot sight that I'm itchin' to try out... but look at those cheeks.

Sooo...I figure...I'm man, not a mouse. I should be able to out smart a pack rat...right? The rat has habits that make it easy to track, it should be easy to trap...right?

Now I know wild animals are unpredictable when cornered and if the rat and I go to the emergency room, I'm the one that'll look stupid. I decided trying to catch it by hand, had a good chance of being embarrassing. So I made a likely den area, in a box with a trap door and let nature work.

I've got a neighbor (who lives in another state) who built a gate and locked me and 3 other properties out. We've been in court for 6 years trying to figure it out. To be honest, I don't like my neighbor, he's dishonest in his dealing with the county (he has twice as much property and pays half the taxes) and has several unpermitted (and untaxed) buildings. This neighbor has cost my other neighbors and I, a lot of lawyers fees.

Anyway back to Mr. Rat. I took the trapped rat down the road, close to where my neighbor "doesn't" have any buildings... and released the rat. The last I saw of the rat, he was headed towards...well I'm not sure but it couldn't have been a building (skillfully guided by rocks).

I'm sure Mr. Rat will be "no tribble at all".