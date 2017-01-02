"In God We Trust"

That seems to brings different ideas to everyone. Telling people to trust in a omniscience, omnipresence, omnipotent, being that leaves no trace, can lead to some interesting discussions (for as long as the participants survive:).

I guess everyone has a different idea of what God is. Does your idea of God look like you? Perhaps floating pasta? Do you have no idea of God, do you not want an idea of God? As long as you're not "nailing lifts on the native's feet", it's all good with me.

I was raised religious but I'm not terribly religious. I never had bad experiences with religion and most of my interactions were positive but I never heard God speaking to me. Others said they heard God (in there own ways), I'll not call them dishonest because I didn't hear the same thing.

Some of you have possibly had some bad experiences with religion, I doubt you'll find yourselves alone.

When someone says trust in God, how can I? I don't know if Gods exists. I hope a benevolent one exists but I've no proof any Gods exist.

I'm a male animal, I've no natural reason to not to kill (and eat) the competition. Nature doesn't show much compassion (unless the crock's belly is full). Does nature have a moral code? If you can drag it down and get your teeth on it, it your's, until someone bigger chases you away.

Society has made rules that allow us to cohabituate and prosper but lot's of people outwit the legal system. A little money and ruthlessness and you're home free.

Why shouldn't we "eat the stupid people"?

Have you ever done the right thing just to get kicked in the arse, why should we trust morals and principles?

I think most humans experience joy when helping others but humans can reason and overpower those feelings.

I make a choice, to try and treat others like I'd like to be treated (I said try, not succeed), for no logical, natural, reason, other than, "it's the right thing to do".

Is that as logical as trusting Gods? To me it's the same thing.

I'll just have to trust, that doing the right thing, will be right for me.