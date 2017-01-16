My Thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr.

My earliest recollections on MLK revolved around his assassination. I wasn't very old but I associated assassination with JFK so MLK's death had to be a bad thing. That was probably the first time I heard MLK's "I have a dream" speech, I don't remember much other than it sounded like the "Declaration of Independence" (seldom a bad thing).

It wasn't till high school that I really studied MLK's words and the principle of not being able to tell the character of a person, by the color of their skin, was formed in my head. That principle has never let me down.

I'm having a discussion with another Viner about truth (and it's illusion). I can't empirically prove, that you can't tell character by skin color but I chose to accept it, as true. Working on that precept I concluded that you can't (shouldn't) judge someone's character by race, sexual preference, or religion (or lack of it). Again I can't empirically prove it but I accept it as true and I'll try not to respect any of those groups over another.

Martin Luther King Jr. set me on this path, he'll always have my respect.