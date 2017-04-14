Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul embody Syria split in 1 party, 1 state | Miami Herald

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are both Republicans. They both represent Kentucky. And they are once again divided, this time over U.S. military intervention in Syria.

Seem to me, the Paul's, have always been the "one of these things is not like the other" members of the Republican party.

How does a state such as Kentucky send two Republicans to the Senate who sometimes seem like polar opposites? McConnell is a career legislator who’s changed with his party. Paul wants to change the party, and expressed those ambitions in his failed bid for the White House last year.

IMHO this a microcosm of the future of the Republican party. Change the party or change with the party.