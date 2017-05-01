How, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act , Effected Me.

Notice I didn't call it "Obamacare".

Before the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was passed, I had some major surgery done. I was thrilled (almost) to death that I could have the surgery and had excellent insurance. After the surgery, the excellent insurance (that the corporation and I paid a lot for and had continually had to paid more for), told me I owed $10000 (which I paid and was happy to be around to pay...:)

A couple of years later, the corporation's downsized, I'm self employed, uninsured and uninsurable. When Pres. Obama talked "Obamacare" my ears perked up. From my previous experience, I was pretty sure, there was some issues to be worked out. When I saw the polarization of the legislature, I was concerned. Everyone needs healthcare, Democrats want it, Republicans want it, why can't we find common ground.

Enter the lobbyists and lawyers, now something gets done....Our legislators say "we've got to pass it so you can find out what's in it" and law is made.

Last year I got medical insurance for the first time in about 7 years. It wasn't very good insurance and had a very high deductible but it'd work for a large, house losing, bill (and I could afford it because..). It only cost me about $50 a month but it cost the rest of US about $350 a month. The first (only) time I used it, my doctor's appointment went from $85 (cash) to $115 (that I still had to pay 60 days later).

This last year I inherited a little money. I prepaid some to the IRS, hopefully an excess. I had my taxes done this year because of the extra money and the insurance. My adjusted gross income (line 22 form 1040) was $19,110. That was enough for me to have to pay back $2550 in "excess advance premium tax credit repayment" (line 29). Without the ACA I would have gotten about $1200 back.

I didn't call it "Obamacare" because President Obama didn't write the bill. As more of US see how the ACA is enriching the insurance companies (and other corporations) I hope we can all have the courage to realize it. This shouldn't be a partisan issue. Everyone needs health care...What other goods and services, that everyone uses, goes up in cost?

The real issue is the cost of health care.