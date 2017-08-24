Did You Deserve a Pres. Trump?

I've disliked Donald Trump for years. "You're fired" and his lavish lifestyle rubbed me the wrong way. IMHO Trump is a authoritarian who has little respect for the Constitution.

BUTT he's now our president. I haven't liked a president since Pres. Carter but I've had to accept them all as my president. So suck it up buttercup, if you're an American, Trump, is your president. If you can't admit it perhaps you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you respect certain races or groups over others, you deserved a Pres. Trump.

If you stereotype races, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you get hostile when someone says "all lives matter", you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you think violence, is appropriate to counter speech you don't like, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you hate police but applaud their brutalizing people you don't like, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you call others liars just because their message offends you, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you call people you don't like, "terrorist", you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you enjoy flipping others the "bird", you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you don't think " we the people" have a right to interpret the Constitution, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

If you enjoyed calling Republicans, racists, homophobes, "ammosexuals" and misogynists, you deserve a Pres. Trump.

I told you, a year before the election not to use intolerance and hate, against Trump, y'all didn't listen. If you continue to use hate and intolerance against Trump it will backfire...again...